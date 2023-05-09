Prabhas: All You Need To Know About Adipurush's Fitness Regime

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi
Prabhas is known for his impressive physique and fitness level, which he attributes to a disciplined diet plan. He follows a high protein, low carbohydrate diet that is designed to support his muscle-building and fat loss goals. In news for his latest film, Adipurush, we can’t keep admiring his physique in the trailer.
Prabhas trains six days a week and focuses on specific muscle groups each day. He also includes a variety of cardio exercises such as running, cycling, and swimming to keep his heart rate up and burn fat. Yoga is another important part of his workout regimen, which he believes helps him maintain flexibility, balance, and mental focus.
Prabhas follows a strict diet that includes high protein, low carbohydrate meals to support his muscle building and fat loss goals. He also stays hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Prabhas's dedication to his fitness routine and healthy lifestyle serves as an inspiration to many of his fans and followers.
Prabhas's diet includes lean protein sources such as chicken, fish, eggs, and low-fat dairy products. He also consumes complex carbohydrates such as brown rice, quinoa, and sweet potatoes, which provide sustained energy and support muscle recovery. He avoids processed foods, sugary drinks, and fried foods to maintain a healthy weight.
Prabhas also consumes a variety of fruits and vegetables to ensure he gets sufficient vitamins and minerals. He stays hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day and avoids alcohol and sugary beverages.