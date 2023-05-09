Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: Unseen Photographs of Gurudeb

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan
Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 14:13 IST
Mumbai, India
Rabindranath Tagore was also was also a social reformer, educator, and philosopher. These photographs give us a peek into his life and the historic moments when he met the champions of Indian freedom struggle and other icons of the world.
The first meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore. (Photo: Facebook/ Rabindra Sangeet)
Rabindranath Tagore meets Albert Einstein in 1930.
Photo from Rabindra Sangeet's Facebook page.
India's future Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru with Rabindranath Tagore at Shantiniketan. (Photo: Wikipediacommons)
Photo from Rabindra Sangeet's Facebook page.
Rabindranath Tagore looks on as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose gives a speech. (Photo: Twitter)
Rabindranath Tagore meets Helen Keller. (Photo: Facebook/ Rabindra Sangeet)
Photo from Rabindra Sangeet's Facebook page.
Photo from Rabindra Sangeet's Facebook page.