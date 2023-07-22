CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Ranveer Singh Sets Hearts Racing In An All White Dior Outfit, Fans Cannot Stop Commenting Fire Emoji; See Pics

Ranveer Singh left everybody heart-eyed with pictures of himself acing a phenomenal look, netizens could not have asked for more

Ranveer Singh is always synonymous with fashion, some people love seeing him sport looks while others not so much, however, it is Ranveer who is always comfortable in donning anything that his heart wants. The actor proves that you can always make a statement in outfits that you are most comfortable in. Nobody does it like Ranveer and his innate charm and fun personality are truly his best accessories that elevate a look to a whole other dimension. He recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of himself, check them out here-

Ranveer donned an all-white look with the utmost finesse. This Dior look indeed looked spectacular on him. (Image: Instagram)

The ensemble featured a white sleeveless tee with a turtle neck feature, along with white trousers and a pristine white blazer. (Image: Instagram)

For all those who believe that an all-white look can never be magical, well Ranveer Singh has the perfect answer for you all. (Image: Instagram)

Ranveer looked dapper as he aced this impeccable look. The gelled hair worked its magic well too.

The actor accessorised his look with a pair of white sneakers, black shades and diamond studs. (Image: Instagram)

Do not miss out on the impeccable watch and the gold wristlet. (Image: Instagram)

