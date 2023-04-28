Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 10 Hottest Hairstyles To Copy

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi
Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 09:17 IST
New Delhi, India
Don’t you agree that a well-chosen hairstyle can tie your whole look together? Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is known for her bold fashion choices that never fail to impress fashion enthusiasts. Let’s take some inspiration from her and explore various hairstyles to try out in the future.
Samantha Prabhu looks elegant with her hair neatly tied in a side bun
Samantha Prabhu rocks a dutch pigtail hairstyle. Isn't she the cutest?
Samantha Prabhu shows off her french plait in this picture
Samantha Prabhu aces the beachy wave look.
Samantha Prabhu is an epitome of class in this side parted low bun with big earrings
Samantha Prabhu and open blow dried hair are a match made in heaven
If elegance had a name, it would be Samantha Prabhu
To give your overall appearance a boost, try matching your pants with a voluminous ponytail like Samantha Prabhu
As Samantha Prabhu made her way down the Critics Choice Film Awards red carpet, she appeared divine with her tousled braid.
Samantha Prabhu looks sophisticated in an open sleek hairdo