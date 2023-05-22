Sapna Choudhary Steals the Spotlight at Cannes Red Carpet in Gorgeous White Cape Dress

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi
Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 17:59 IST
New Delhi, India
Sapna Choudhary graced the red carpet at Cannes 2023 for the second time. Captured in stunning photographs, Sapna Choudhary exudes confidence and elegance in her white-silver ensemble, striking poses on the iconic staircase
Sapna Choudhary donned a short white feather dress complemented by a graceful long silver cape. She was a contestant on the 10th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss and holds the distinction of being the first regional Indian artist to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival
It is the Haryanavi singer's debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Sapna Choudhary created history by becoming the first Indian actor to grace the red carpet through a collaboration with Air France.
Sapna Choudhary: Completing her ensemble, Sapna Choudhary paired the outfit with coordinating heels and styled her center-parted hair into a sleek ponytail.