Sara Ali Khan Loves To Travel And Here Is The Proof, See Pics

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 21:34 IST
New Delhi, India
Sara Ali Khan is a born entertainer and over time and again she has also confessed in several interviews that she loves food and travelling to bits. Every time Sara is travelling, she makes sure to take her fans and followers along with her on this journey. Take a look at some of her amazing vacay pictures-
This picture screams travel goals. Sara looks uber-chic against the picturesque mountain peak in Spiti. (Image: Instagram)
This picture is a solid proof that Sara was definitely having a lot of fun on her trip to Australia. (Image: Instagram)
Basking in the Maldivian sun, Sara looks stunning in a neon bikini set and is making us crave for a holiday by the beach too. (Image: Instagram)
Ibrahim Ali Khan joined his sister for a picture-perfect moment on their family holiday in Kashmir and it surely is such a sweet frame.
Sara's love for neon is on a whole different level and this picture from her vacay in Florence will prove it to you. (Image: Instagram)