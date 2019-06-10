PHOTOS| Seven Fruits & Vegetables to Boost Your Heart Health

Berries: Berries are jam-packed with antioxidants like anthocyanins, which protect against the oxidative stress and inflammation. In addition, berries are also rich in heart-healthy phytonutrients and soluble fibre, making the life of our heart longer.
Carrots: Other red, yellow and orange veggies such as carrots, sweet potatoes, red peppers and acorn squash are packed with carotenoids, fibre and vitamins, which help in keeping the heart healthy.
Broccoli: A good source of lutein (an antioxidant), vitamin C and E, potassium, folate, calcium and fibre, broccoli can potentially lower the cholesterol levels and prevent heart diseases.
Tomatoes: Being a rich source of lycopene, a natural plant pigment with powerful antioxidant properties, vitamin C and alpha- and beta-carotene, tomatoes neutralize harmful free radicals, providing better health to the heart.
Asparagus: A natural source of folate, beta-carotene and fibre, asparagus help in preventing an amino acid named homocysteine from building up in the body, saving us from an increased risk of heart conditions, like coronary artery disease and stroke.
Flax Seeds: Being a source of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre and phytoestrogens, flaxseeds boost the heart health, if taken in the ground or milled form.
Spinach: Spinach is known to be a rich source of magnesium, which helps in maintaining a healthy heart.