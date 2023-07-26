CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Sexy! Sherlyn Chopra Dances In The Rain Wearing Skimpy Saree And Hot Blouse With Plunging Neckline, See Photos

Sherlyn Chopra had a full-on Bollywood moment in the rain and her red saree look sure did make a few jaws drop here and there

Sherlyn Chopra can always set the temperature soaring with whatever she does or wherever she goes. The actress loves to showcase her bold avatar and fans are truly obsessed with her charisma and confidence. Recently, the star was spotted dancing outside a multiplex in the most scintillating attire, photos of which have already started going viral. In case, you have missed out on the photos check them out here-

Nobody is truly enjoying the Mumbai monsoon as much as Sherlyn is. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

The actress recently performed a dance in front of a multiplex amidst heavy pour. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

The rain could not stop her natural glow as she set everybody's hearts racing in a skimpy saree. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

The red saree looked absolutely magnificent on her and radiated her bold personality. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

The actress paired up a magenta brocade sleeveless blouse with the saree. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Can we take a moment to appreciate her twirling in the rain with heels on? (Image: Viral Bhayani)

The wet look of course suited her and the beautiful smile says it all. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

She confidently flaunted her well-toned mid-riff and looked as ravishing as herself. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

She accessorised her look with golden earrings and multi-coloured bangles. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

