CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Sexy! Tara Sutaria Looks The Finest In Traditional Ensembles, See Photos

Sexy! Tara Sutaria Looks The Finest In Traditional Ensembles, See Photos

Tara Sutaria definitely ups the ante every time she dons ethnic outfits, she does shine like a bright star in them

Tara Sutaria is the ‘IT’ girl in fashion who always knows how to amp it up. From wearing comfortably chic outfits for evenings around town to wearing the most scintillating outfits to award nights and other red-carpet events, the actress does it all with such grace. No matter what she dons, she carries it with such panache that is almost like a dream. Her fans and followers are of the belief that she carries traditional ensembles like no other and thus here are some of her most stunning looks sporting a good ol’ desi outfit. See pics-

01
Tara looked dazzling covered in the hue of gold. From the jewellery to her makeup everything was perfect. (Image: Instagram)

Tara looked dazzling covered in the hue of gold. From the jewellery to her makeup everything was perfect. (Image: Instagram)

02
The actress looked straight out of a fairytale in this pristine white lehenga. (Image: Instagram)

The actress looked straight out of a fairytale in this pristine white lehenga. (Image: Instagram)

03
This contemporary lehenga looked absolutely breathtaking on Tara. She exuded such grace and confidence wearing it. (Image: Instagram)

This contemporary lehenga looked absolutely breathtaking on Tara. She exuded such grace and confidence wearing it. (Image: Instagram)

04
Tara gave us some major Desi Girl vibes in this stunning shimmery saree. (Image: Instagram)

Tara gave us some major Desi Girl vibes in this stunning shimmery saree. (Image: Instagram)

05
This kurta set is for the keeps and the bold prints really do look good on Tara. (Image: Instagram)

This kurta set is for the keeps and the bold prints really do look good on Tara. (Image: Instagram)

06
Tara looked absolutely ethereal in this gorgeous lehenga and there is no denying that. (Image: Instagram)

Tara looked absolutely ethereal in this gorgeous lehenga and there is no denying that. (Image: Instagram)

07
She definitely set the temperature soaring with this magnificent look. (Image: Instagram)

She definitely set the temperature soaring with this magnificent look. (Image: Instagram)

08
How pretty is too pretty? Well, Tara's prettiness knows no bounds and she is doing justice to the outfit. (Image: Instagram)

How pretty is too pretty? Well, Tara's prettiness knows no bounds and she is doing justice to the outfit. (Image: Instagram)

09
From the fit to the fabric, everything looks perfect on Tara and she looks glorious. (Image: Instagram)

From the fit to the fabric, everything looks perfect on Tara and she looks glorious. (Image: Instagram)