Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Travel Extravaganzas Are Absolute Goals, See Pics

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 09:48 IST
New Delhi, India
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput love travelling and the biggest proof of the same is their Instagram accounts. The couple love sharing snippets from their travels with their fans and followers and well, the internet sure loves seeing them going out and about. Here is looking back at some of the couple’s most romantic travel pictures.
This is one of their initial pictures together on social media and this picture definitely screams out an 'aww candid' moment as the two were possibly clicked by a close friend while jetting off to someplace. (Image: Instagram)
The lovely couple went on a trek together and shared this goal-worthy snap on their socials. We cannot help but gush at how romantic this picture is. (Image: Instagram)
This is giving out family picture postcard vibes. The picture was clicked a while back when the couple took their children to Switzerland on a trip. (Image: Instagram)
It does not get more romantic than this, does it? The couple posed against the backdrop of majestic mountains in Switzerland and this definitely looks like a movie scene. ( Image: Instagram)
The couple looked lovely as they posed at Sid-Kiara's destination wedding in Rajasthan. They sure travelled in style! (Image: Instagram)