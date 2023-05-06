Sonam Kapoor Is A True Fashion Diva And There Is No Denying The Fact

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 14:22 IST
New Delhi, India
Sonam Kapoor, known as the ultimate fashionista of Bollywood, is rightly admired for her impeccable sense of style and remarkable fashion choices. Her daring and bold outfits often push the boundaries of fashion and inspire others to experiment with their own style. Sonam has an eye for detail and an innate sense of fashion, which reflects in her fashion-forward ensembles. Her fashion game is unparalleled, whether she’s rocking a classic saree or a daring pantsuit. With her poise and confidence, she effortlessly carries every look with grace and elegance.
In an unforgettable moment in the history of fashion, Sonam Kapoor turned muse to ace designer duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. One can probably only dare to ever surpass the amazingness of this impeccable photoshoot. Stunning is the word! (Image: Instagram)
Sonam looked as bright as sunshine in this lovely yellow gown. She looked straight out of a fairytale in this dramatic gown. (Image: Instagram)
The actress looked ethereal as always in this egg-shell white saree. The intricate silver zaari work on the saree was literally dream-like and a special mention has to be made for the exemplary choker. (Image: Instagram)
This beautifully embroidered lehenga is probably on every soon-to-be bride's Pinterest mood board. Designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Sonam was grace personified in this ensemble. (Image: Instagram)
Sonam's grey skirtsuit is probably what dreams are made of. It is uber-chic and oh so very sexy! She added a little colour pop to the entire look with her yellow Louis Vuitton bag. (Image: Instagram)