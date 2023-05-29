CHANGE LANGUAGE
Suhana Khan is a Fashion Icon Even Before Her Much-Awaited Debut! Here's Proof

Suhana Khan will make her debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

01
Suhana Khan shares adorable pictures from her visit to New York.

Suhana Khan shares adorable pictures from her visit to New York.

02
Suhana Khan at Mumbai Airport (Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Suhana Khan at Mumbai Airport (Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)

03
Suhana Khan looked uber chic in a red pantsuit.

Suhana Khan looked uber chic in the red pantsuit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Suhana Khan Borrows Mom Gauri Khan's Rs 3 Lakh Tote Bag For KKR-RCB Match

Suhana is yet to make her debut as an actress in Bollywood.

05
Suhana Khan looks graceful in a shimmery off-white saree.

Suhana Khan looks graceful in a shimmery off-white saree. (Image: Instagram)

06
Suhana Khan looks vibrant in a red chiffon saree.

Suhana Khan (Image: Instagram)

07
Suhana and Aryan Khan seen on the pink carpet on Day 2 of the NMACC opening.

Suhana and Aryan Khan seen on the pink carpet on Day 2 of the NMACC opening. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

08
Suhana Khan looks stylish in a black crop top and blue denims.

Suhana Khan looks stylish in a black crop top and blue denims. (Image: Instagram)