Supermoon 2023 Today: Why It's Called Buck Moon?

Published By: Nibandh Vinod
News18.com
Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 16:17 IST
Mumbai, India
The full moon on July 3, 2023 will be a supermoon, also known as a perigee moon or the Buck Moon. This means that the moon will be closer to Earth than usual, making it appear larger and brighter in the sky. In India, it will reach its peak at 5.09pm IST. (Image: News18 Creative)
The name Buck Moon comes from the fact that this is the time of year when male deer (bucks) begin to grow their antlers. (Image: News18 Creative)
The name Buck Moon comes from Native American traditions, where different tribes had various names for the moons throughout the year. (Image: News18 Creative)
The full moon in July was named the Buck Moon because it aligned with the period when bucks would grow new antlers in preparation for the mating season. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Thunder Moon and Hay Moon are alternate names for the full moon in July. The name Thunder Moon comes from the fact that thunderstorms are relatively common during this time of the year. The name Hay Moon originates from the agricultural practice of harvesting hay during July. (Image: News18 Creative)