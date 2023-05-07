Tara Sutaria Appears Just as Hot and Gorgeous in THIS Pink Strapless Gown; PICS

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi
Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 20:33 IST
Mumbai, India
In addition to her acting prowess, Tara Sutaria is a rising star in Bollywood who is renowned for her flawless sense of style. Her Instagram profile, which displays her gorgeous clothing and stylish looks, is a fashion lover’s paradise. Her fans are completely mesmerised by the stunning pink strapless gown she is wearing in her most recent photos, which gives off modern-day princess feelings.
Tara gave her followers a surprise on Saturday by posting a number of images to Instagram with the comment A few eves ago(Instagram/@tarasutaria)
In addition to a daring thigh-high slit on one side, Tara's breathtaking blush pink strapless gown also features a square neckline that accentuates her décolletage, a fitted corset bodice, a gathered design, a tightened waist, and a figure-hugging silhouette that wonderfully flatters her frame.(Instagram/@tarasutaria)
Tara accessorised her glam outfit with a sleek bracelet, a statement ring, white-painted nails, a diamond choker necklace, and strappy high-heeled heels with the help of fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri. (Instagram/@tarasutaria)
Tara was adorned with pink lipstick, rosy cheeks, subtle shimmery eye shadow, feathery brows, dewy base, contouring, and mascara on the lashes with the help of make-up artist Shraddha Inder Mehta.(Instagram/@tarasutaria)
Tara chose to wear her hair down in center-parted, wavy curls, which gave her a stylish and carefree appearance.(Instagram/@tarasutaria)
Tara's most recent appearance, which is reminiscent of Barbie, is ideal for a date night, cocktail party, or even prom night.(Instagram/@tarasutaria)