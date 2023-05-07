The Best of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Throughout the Years

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi
Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 09:50 IST
Mumbai, India
Aishwarya’s stunning performances in Michael Cinco, Ashi Studio, Giorgio Armani, and Elie Saab earlier at Cannes, French Riviera, or Festival de Cannes had the fashion police smitten, and we can’t help but relive some of her best red carpet moments in advance of the biggest extravaganza in world cinema.
Aishwarya Rai wearing Jean-Louis Sabaji and Ashi Studio Couture at Cannes 2019 - The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor graced the red carpet at the international film festival in 2019 and looked stunning in all of the looks she wore, which were the ideal blend of classic and modern silhouettes. The colour palette was a mix of reds, blues, gold, and white, and the make-up and hairdos worked well, too.
Aishwarya Rai wearing Michael Cinco and Ralph & Russo for Cannes 2017 - Aishwarya Rai dazzled on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2017 twice, the first time in a ruffled red strapless flamenco-inspired Ralph & Russo gown and the second time in a Cinderella-inspired Michael Cinco couture gown.
Aishwarya Rai wears Elie Saab at Cannes 2015 - Aishwarya Rai once again dazzled on the red carpet at the Cannes film festival in 2015, this time donning an emerald-green sparkling Elie Saab gown. With side-swept loose hair, deeply lined eyes, and a red lip colour, the sleeveless net dress was accentuated.
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2016 wearing an Elie Saab dress and a Rami Kadi flowery gown with bold purple lips.At the Land Of The Moon premiere, she wore a pretty Rami Kadi floral gown with appliqué details, a chic high ponytail, and daring purple lips, which not only became one of the most contentious looks but also divided the fashion community over whether purple looked good on the former Miss World.
Aishwarya Rai in Michael Cinco Couture for Cannes 2018 - Aishwarya Rai looked stunning in a stunning peacock motif gown with a long train from the designer. The 20-foot train was designed to reflect the impalpable dream of a butterfly metamorphosis.