The Best of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Throughout the Years

Aishwarya Rai wearing Jean-Louis Sabaji and Ashi Studio Couture at Cannes 2019 - The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor graced the red carpet at the international film festival in 2019 and looked stunning in all of the looks she wore, which were the ideal blend of classic and modern silhouettes. The colour palette was a mix of reds, blues, gold, and white, and the make-up and hairdos worked well, too.