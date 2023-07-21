The Best Of Margot Robbie's Promotional Looks For 'Barbie', See Photos

‘Barbie’ directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is finally out in India after a long drawn period of anticipation. While everybody is obsessed with the film one cannot truly forget how iconic all of Margot Robbie’s fashion choices were during the promotional phase of the film- the actress in every single way solidified her status as a true blue fashion icon. However, there is one man who must share the same credit too and that is her stylist Andrew Mukamal. Here is a throwback to some of Margot’s finest moments recreating Barbie outfits at the promotional extravaganza for the film-