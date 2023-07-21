CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » The Best Of Margot Robbie's Promotional Looks For 'Barbie', See Photos

The Best Of Margot Robbie's Promotional Looks For 'Barbie', See Photos

Margot Robbie in every way possible cemented her status as a fashion icon in the Barbie-themed looks

‘Barbie’ directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is finally out in India after a long drawn period of anticipation. While everybody is obsessed with the film one cannot truly forget how iconic all of Margot Robbie’s fashion choices were during the promotional phase of the film- the actress in every single way solidified her status as a true blue fashion icon. However, there is one man who must share the same credit too and that is her stylist Andrew Mukamal. Here is a throwback to some of Margot’s finest moments recreating Barbie outfits at the promotional extravaganza for the film-

01
This Valentino polka-dotted mini dress is perhaps what dreams are made of. The stylist took reference from the 2015 edition of Barbie Doll called 'Pink and Fabulous.' (Image: Instagram)

This Valentino polka-dotted mini dress is perhaps what dreams are made of. The stylist took reference from the 2015 edition of Barbie Doll called 'Pink and Fabulous.' (Image: Instagram)

02
Margot served major fashion goals in this bodycon dress with a sweetheart neckline from Hervé Léger. The reference for this look was the 1959 original Barbie Doll. (Image: Instagram)

Margot served major fashion goals in this bodycon dress with a sweetheart neckline from Hervé Léger. The reference for this look was the 1959 original Barbie Doll. (Image: Instagram)

03
It does not get more stunning than this, does it? (Image: Instagram)

It does not get more stunning than this, does it? (Image: Instagram)

04
Margot shined bright and how in this Bottega Veneta custom-made co-ord set. From the handbag to the pair of shades to even the footwear, everything was perfect. (Image: Instagram)

Margot shined bright and how in this Bottega Veneta custom-made co-ord set. From the handbag to the pair of shades to even the footwear, everything was perfect. (Image: Instagram)

05
This comfortably chic look has our hearts. The classic tweed jacket from the shelves of Chanel found its perfect muse in Margot. (Image: Instagram)

This comfortably chic look has our hearts. The classic tweed jacket from the shelves of Chanel found its perfect muse in Margot. (Image: Instagram)

06
Margot was nothing less than a vintage princess in this stellar Versace look. The look featured a metallic mini-skirt which had been paired up with a lovely cable-knit jumper. (Image: Instagram)

Margot was nothing less than a vintage princess in this stellar Versace look. The look featured a metallic mini-skirt which had been paired up with a lovely cable-knit jumper. (Image: Instagram)

07
Who would have thought that the Barbie-core trend could be pulled off this well in an athleisure look? This Gucci look is everything! (Image: Instagram)

Who would have thought that the Barbie-core trend could be pulled off this well in an athleisure look? This Gucci look is everything! (Image: Instagram)

08
Margot took our breaths away in this Moschino look and her stylist Andrew Mukamal took inspiration from the 'Sparkling Pink' edition of Barbie. (Image: Instagram)

Margot took our breaths away in this Moschino look and her stylist Andrew Mukamal took inspiration from the 'Sparkling Pink' edition of Barbie. (Image: Instagram)

09
The actress sported this comfortably chic look with utmost finesse. (Image: Instagram)

The actress sported this comfortably chic look with utmost finesse. (Image: Instagram)

10
The actress ditched pink for a black flounce dress from Schiaparelli. Makamal recreated the 'Solo In The Spotlight Mattel Doll' 1960's special edition Barbie doll. (Image: Instagram)

The actress ditched pink for a black flounce dress from Schiaparelli. Makamal recreated the 'Solo In The Spotlight Mattel Doll' 1960's special edition Barbie doll. (Image: Instagram)

11
Margot looked regal and lovely in this Vivienne Westwood gown and the pair of heels from Christian Louboutin complimented the look rather well. The look was inspired by the 1960s edition of Barbie Doll. (Image: Instagram)

Margot looked regal and lovely in this Vivienne Westwood gown and the pair of heels from Christian Louboutin complimented the look rather well. The look was inspired by the 1960s edition of Barbie Doll. (Image: Instagram)

12
We need to end this amazing series with Margot looking ravishing in the shades of hot pink and slaying the look and how! (Image: Instagram)

We need to end this amazing series with Margot looking ravishing in the shades of hot pink and slaying the look and how! (Image: Instagram)