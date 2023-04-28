Times Birthday Girl Samantha Ruth Prabhu Took The Internet By Storm With Her Supremely Hot Photoshoots, See Pics

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 09:19 IST
New Delhi, India
Over the years, there have been times when Samantha Ruth Prabhu has blown away the internet with her hotness and her versatility to do some really stunning photoshoots. On her birthday, here is looking back at 5 times she pulled a chord at our heartstrings with her photoshoots.
This sultry look of Samantha lives in our hearts rent-free for how beautiful she looked in this green dress, making us believe that green is definitely her colour. (Image: Instagram)
This look was both cool as well as supremely hot at the same time. Sam flaunted her mid-riff without a care for the world and we love her confidence. (Image: Instagram)
Sam looked absolutely scintillating in this beautiful black dress which had been paired with a boho jacket. (Image: Instagram)
If looks could kill then all of Samantha's fans would have passed out by just looking at how amazing she looked in this picture. From her ensemble to her expression, everything was perfect. (Image: Instagram)
This black-and-white picture of the actress looked straight out of a dreamscape. The dress accentuated and did perfect justice to her figure and that thigh-high slit deserves a special mention. (Image: Instagram)