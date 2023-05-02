Times Sonal Chauhan Oozed Sheer Hotness In Her Bikini Clad Pictures, See Pics

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
May 02, 2023
New Delhi, India
There is no denying the fact that Sonal Chauhan holds the capacity in her to set social networking sites on fire with her scintillating pictures. Every now and then the 35-year-old actress loves to share snippets of her travelling in style with her fans and followers on social media. With the summer vacation approaching, fashionistas must take some cues from her amazing beach style, which is simply sensational.
The actress seems to be really vibing with her surrounding. Sonal kept it minimal in a summer-friendly combination of pink and white as she slayed sitting and chilling on a chair. (Image: Instagram)
Take a tie-and-dye but make it all the more fancy, just like Sonal. Brownie points go out to her for the neon cap that helped her beat the heat. (Image: Instagram)
Who said you cannot dress fancily at the beach? Sonal is the perfect proof that you can. The cute bralette with denim shorts and tan footwear with a summer-friendly light white shirt is the coolest sartorial combination. (Image: Instagram)
Sonal looked striking as she posed in a white corset top which she paired up with blue denim shorts and a denim jacket. She accessorised the look with shades and a sleek neck chain. (Image: Instagram)
Sonal has her beach girl aesthetics right on point. She sat down by the pool decked up in a sombre shader of brown and pink. She gave the look a pop with the yellow cap. (Image: Instagram)