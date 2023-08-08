CHANGE LANGUAGE
Times Suhana Khan Proved To Be A True Fashion Star, Check Out Her Most Stunning Photos

Times Suhana Khan Proved To Be A True Fashion Star, Check Out Her Most Stunning Photos

From the most exquisite sarees to some amazing dresses, Suhana sports them all with the utmost panache

Suhana Khan is all set to make her big Bollywood debut this year but she has always had a wide fan base of fans who have loved her sartorial sense. Yes, you heard that right, Suhana is a true blue fashion star who has impressed people far and wide with her impeccable sense of style and her sartorial picks- both of which are truly a cut above the rest. The young fashionista is extremely conscious about what she wears and how she wears it and her thought always reflects on the way she decks up and presents herself. Here is taking a look back at some of her most fashionable moments-

01
Suhana stunned everyone recently, draped in this stunning Arpita Mehta saree. (Image: Instagram)

02
This red corset gown is definitely for the keeps and her nude lip shade is truly a world apart. (Image: Instagram)

03
The tied-up off-shoulder top with denim blue jeans almost seemed like a match made in heaven. (Image: Instagram)

04
Suhana dazzled and how in this magnificent Sabyasachi saree. (Image: Instagram)

05
The vintage vibe that Suhana pulled off in this polka-dotted dress was just impeccable. (Image: Instagram)

06
The young diva looked absolutely celestial draped in this Manish Malhotra couture. (Image: Instagram)

07
This bodycon dress is perfect for a chill and fun day out with friends and the thigh-high slit simply raises the oomph. (Image: Instagram)

08
This knit-wear co-ord set is subtle yet so very striking and the very texture and colour of it complimented Suhana so well. (Image: Instagram)

09
By this time it has been established that Suhana loves to sport a nice saree look and that is exactly what she did and this time she chose Falguni and Shane Peacock this time around. (Image: Instagram)

10
Suhan set the temperature soaring in this pristine white dress with a halter neckline that looked great on her. (Image: Instagram)

