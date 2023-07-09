CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Times Tara Sutaria Set The Internet Ablaze With Her Sultry And SEXY Pictures, See Photos

What do you think of Tara's mesmerising looks, goals or not?

Tara Sutaria is definitely the ‘IT’ girl of fashion, she takes the concept of fashion very seriously and executes all her looks extremely well. The actress has a complete know-how of what to wear where is simply splendid. From sporting the sexiest beach looks to posing in the most scintillating outfits at photoshoots, she does it all with the utmost panache. Here is looking back at the times, she got hearts racing with her stunning sartorial sense-

01
This green bikini set against that incredible backdrop is simply fantastic. (Image: Instagram)

02
We are loving this tropical look and the shrug was an added touch that looks so mesmerising. (Image: Instagram)

03
Tara for sure loves to flaunt her toned mid-riff and she does it with innate chicness and allure. (Image: Instagram)

04
One can never go wrong with a black dress and the actress proves the exact same. The thigh-high slit added an extra bit of oomph. (Image: Instagram)

05
Those curls are simply mesmerising and everything about this look is dreamy. (Image: Instagram)

06
This white backless gown is pristine to the very core and looks stunning on her. (Image: Instagram)

07
If you want to take a cue or two to ace a beach look, this look is literally perfect. (Image: Instagram)

08
Yet another uber-cool look from the stunner, and she carries it so well. (Image: Instagram)

09
This vintage look lives rent-free in our hearts and we are all in for it. (Image: Instagram)

