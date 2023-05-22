Times When Birthday Girl Suhana Khan Truly Dazzled Us With Her Incredible Sense of Style

Suhana Khan is best known for being superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter. But well, that’s now a story of the past as the birthday girl is now all set to take over the realm of acting and make a name for herself as a superstar. The newest sensation in the scene has recently made headlines for her impending presence in the revival of the well-known comic book series The Archies. While Suhana Khan has always been well-known – thanks to her famed family, but the aspiring actress is also well-known for her flawless sense of style.