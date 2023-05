SAGITTARIUS (DHANUSHA): NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21: Seek adventure and new experiences with your partner. Embrace freedom while maintaining commitment. Keep the flame alive through excitement and spontaneity. Enjoy exploring new horizons together. Embrace new challenges and expand your skillset further. Your optimism and enthusiasm will lead to success. Be tactful and diplomatic in your interactions. Your honesty and positive attitude will be appreciated. Your optimism and risk-taking nature will bring success. Embrace new opportunities and expand your horizons. Engage in physical activities that bring you joy and keeps you active. Maintain a positive mindset for overall well-being. Be the source of inspiration and adventure in your family. Foster a sense of curiosity and exploration. (Image: Shutterstock)