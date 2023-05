ARIES (MESHA): MARCH 21-APRIL 19: Exciting opportunities may arise, but beware of impulsive decisions. Your assertiveness will shine, leading to advanced discussions for career prospects. Collaboration might just be the key to the next step; maintain cordial relationships with colleagues. Focus on time management and balance to excel academically. New ventures may bring financial gains, but thorough research is crucial. Watch out for stress-related issues; prioritize self-care and relaxation. (Image: Shutterstock)