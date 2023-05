CAPRICORN (MAKAR): DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19: The oracle advises you to be present and attentive in your relationship, cultivating a deeper understanding of your partner. It encourages you to trust in the unfolding of love, letting go of control and allowing the natural flow of emotions. It could be the time of growth and expansion in your career, as your efforts finally blossom into success. The oracle suggests detaching yourself from office politics and focusing on your own path. It encourages you to think beyond the obvious and bring novel ideas to your new business venture or collaborations. It advises you to listen to your body's needs and be receptive to self-care practices, nurturing your overall well-being. You may start practicing patience and understanding with your family members, allowing for peaceful interactions. LUCKY Sign – Handbag; LUCKY Color – Orange; LUCKY Number – 80. (Image: Shutterstock)