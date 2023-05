VIRGO (KANYA): AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22: Focus on realism and straightforward communication; build trust in each other. Seek reliability and stability in your romantic efforts; unwavering loyalty allows love to grow and thrive. Pay close attention to detail and be careful in your job; your efforts will pay off. Maintain discipline and concentration on your goals; avoid getting involved in pointless clashes. Accept your analytical abilities and attention to detail; meticulous planning is critical for your new business. Maintain an atmosphere of equilibrium in all aspects of your life and prioritise your own health and well-being. Provide concrete support and stability to your loved ones and show how much you care through your actions. LUCKY Sign – A sandalwood stick; LUCKY Color – cream; LUCKY Number – 1. (Image: Shutterstock)