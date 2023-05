SAGITTARIUS (DHANUSHA): NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21: Accept risk and look for intellectual stimulation in connections. Discover new possibilities and welcome romance's unpredictability. Evaluate options that'll excite you regarding your work and comply with your principles. While navigating the dynamics of the job, maintain honesty and integrity. Accept risk-taking and go after projects that excite your interest. Put an active lifestyle first and look for new experiences. Within the family, promote learning and acknowledge individuality. LUCKY Sign – Camera; LUCKY Color – Green; LUCKY Number – 9. (Image: Shutterstock)