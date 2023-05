PISCES (MEENA): FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20: You may fee intuitive and empathetic in your personal life. You may find financial opportunities through creative pursuits or artistic endeavours. Love life may involve some doubts which may have to be attended to. Students may demonstrate promise in creative or spiritual subjects. As a businessman, you may have a strong sense of intuition and be skilled in client relations. Trips may involve spiritual retreats or visits to natural landscapes. You may find yourself engaged in artistic or healing practices may be beneficial. Practicing mindfulness and engaging in self-care routines is important. LUCKY Sign – A heritage site; LUCKY Color – Violet; LUCKY Number - 54. (Image: Shutterstock)