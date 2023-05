SCORPIO (VRASHCHIKA): OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21: Your romantic life is defined by fervour and intensity. Accept change and strong emotional ties in your relationships. Because of your tenacity and will, you are a passionately protective buddy. Maintain your friendships by being trustworthy and loyal. Allow yourself to trust in the transformative power of love and connection and let go of your fear of being vulnerable. Pay attention to changes in the financial sector and look for expansion prospects. When collaborating on finances, exercise caution. Your focus and tenacity make you successful. Accept challenges and have faith in your capacity to go beyond them. Practise self-discovery and transformation-promoting activities, such as journaling or counselling. Put your emotional health first. Spend some time introspecting and partaking in activities that help you let go of emotional weights. LUCKY Sign – A vase; LUCKY Color – Mauve; LUCKY Number – 23. (Image: Shutterstock)