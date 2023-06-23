CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Uorfi Javed Has An Eye For Eccentric and Risqué Outfits, See Photos

Uorfi Javed Has An Eye For Eccentric and Risqué Outfits, See Photos

Uorfi is extremely daring when it comes to picking out her own clothes, she loves to experiment with them and add a tinge of drama to it all

Uorfi Javed is always the talk of the town for her sartorial choices, from draping herself with wires to wearing an outfit made out of sim cards- she has done it all. No matter what ensemble she dons, she does it confidently and with a great deal of pride. It is never a dull moment when Uorfi decides to experiment with her clothes and here is a throwback to all those times, she went out and beyond with her looks-

01
Starting off with Uorfi's most recent look, the actress sported this outfit in public yesterday. The red hearts on her chest was quite dramatic. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Did someone say drama? Uorfi is quite synonymous with that word and the proof is this outfit. Made out of a green net, the actress paired this outfit with a gajra on her hair. (Image: Instagram)

03
Hearts are meant to be broken but are they supposed to be worn like an outfit? We do not know that but quite the thought! (Image: Instagram)

04
The ultra famous sim-card outfit. Uorfi needs to get some credit for her brilliant flow of thinking, one could have never thought of an outfit made out of sim cards. (Image: Instagram)

05
Yet another outfit that created a lot of controversy and one still does not know how to feel about this wear. (Image: Instagram)

06
Uorfi wore a lovely navy-blue thigh-high slit gown but the horns coming out of that outfit, do not have much justification, does it? (Image: Instagram)

07
Looks like the actress has a thing for horns, this time they were coming out of her red bikini bra that she paired with black pants. (Image: Instagram)

08
Uorfi chose to drape herself in wire and while a lot of people give her credit for her imaginative thinking not many understood the assignment she was on. (Image: File Photo)

