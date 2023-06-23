Uorfi Javed Has An Eye For Eccentric and Risqué Outfits, See Photos

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 10:08 IST
New Delhi, India
Uorfi Javed is always the talk of the town for her sartorial choices, from draping herself with wires to wearing an outfit made out of sim cards- she has done it all. No matter what ensemble she dons, she does it confidently and with a great deal of pride. It is never a dull moment when Uorfi decides to experiment with her clothes and here is a throwback to all those times, she went out and beyond with her looks-