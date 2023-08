HAMPI: For photographers who love cultural and damaged sites, this UNESCO World Heritage Site proves to be a charmer. It never ceases to fascinate us because it contains a patchwork of rocks, boulders, and remnants of ancient monuments. In the northern region of Karnataka, a small village called Hampi is referred to as the “city of ruins. Among the most picturesque towns in Karnataka is Hampi. From the major cities and towns of Karnataka, regular tourist buses run directly to Hampi, which is close to Hospet. (Image: Shutterstock)