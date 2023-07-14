6 Bollywood Movie Pairs We Would Love To See Together Again

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan: The two of them have had their debut in B-town together with the 2012 craze - Student of the Year. Due to the enormous love the fresh faces received, they have been paired again and again in movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badri Ki Dulhania and Kalank, leaving audiences yearning for more of them together. (Image: Instagram)