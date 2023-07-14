6 Bollywood Movie Pairs We Would Love To See Together Again

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The sizzling Dhoom 2 visuals - Hrithik and Aishwarya has gave fans heart attack twice with their on-screen pairing. Ever since the acclaimed Jodha Akhbar, fans have been waiting for their next movie together. (Image: Instagram), Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor: This Kapoor-Kapur duo is hands-down one of the natural-seeming pairs ever. Fans are still not over their 2013 banger - Aashiqui 2. They have blessed us once more with their mushy romance in OK Jaanu. (Image: Instagram), Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan: The two of them have had their debut in B-town together with the 2012 craze - Student of the Year. Due to the enormous love the fresh faces received, they have been paired again and again in movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badri Ki Dulhania and Kalank, leaving audiences yearning for more of them together. (Image: Instagram), Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone: Ranbir-Deepika has a magical on-screen chemistry. The duo has given us numerous hits together, including Bachna Ae Haseeno, Tamasha, and the iconic Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Fans can't keep calm as they are all-set to comeback together once again in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. (Image: Instagram), Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan: Not your usual romantic leads, but a fun-filled package. Having just a small comic-action cameo in SRK's latest hit, Pathaan was not enough. The fans want to see more of the Salman, Shah Rukh duo. (Image: Instagram), Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham: Bollywood needs to bring back the bromance of Dostana duo - Abhishek and John, as we need to see if 'ma da laadla' actually 'bigad gaya'. They were hilarious in the film, making their characters absolutely unforgettable. (Image: Instagram)