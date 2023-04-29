A Look At Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone And Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala Outfits Over The Years, See Pics

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 14:13 IST
New York City
Countdown for the 2023 Met Gala has begun! With Alia Bhatt set to make her Met Gala debut this year, here’s a look back at some of the most fabulous looks by Indian celebrities at the iconic annual fashion gala, which is held in New York City.
Priyanka Chopra made her Met Gala debut in 2017, where she wore a beige Ralph Lauren trench dress. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra attended the Met Gala again in 2018. She wore a Ralph Lauren velvet dress in rich burgundy with an elaborate golden headpiece. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra's next Mt Gala appearance was in 2019. She wore a silver Dior gown with feather embellishments at the bottom. (Image: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone's debut Met Gala appearance was in 2017. She wore a pristine white satin dress by Tommy Hilfiger. (Image: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone, at her 2018 Met Gala appearance, wore a vibrant red gown by Prabal Gurung. (Image: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone wore a princess-style pink gown by Zac Posen at the 2019 Met Gala. (Image: Instagram)
Natasha Poonawalla looked fabulous at the 2022 Met Gala. She wore an intricate saree by Sabyasachi along with a golden corset by Schiaparelli. (Image: Instagram)
Natasha Poonawalla looked regal in a silver and blue gown by Dundas at the 2019 Met Gala. (Image: Instagram)