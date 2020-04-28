Lockdown Diaries: This is How Your Favourite Stars Look After More than a Month on No Beauty Services

The entire nation is under a strict lockdown, which was initially implemented for 21 days but now has been extended till May 3. The government has temporarily closed the non-essential services, including salons and beauty parlours. These times have given us the time to appreciate and love the inner beauty and embrace the natural skin, without any make-up or chemicals.
Your favourite Bollywood celebs are going through a similar fate. Kajol shared this selfie with her fans where she decided to go for a simple look, with just a lipstick and a wash of mascara. (Image: Instagram)
Malaika Arora is making sure to soak up enough sunlight while staying back during the national lockdown phase.
(Image: Instagram)
Kareena, as usual, look pretty as a flower, with or without make-up. Bebo happily showed off her zits during the lockdown phase. (Image: Instagram)
No matter whatever time or month or the day it is, Radhika Apte definitely knows how to win the game with her smile and intelligence. (Image: Instagram)
Here’s how Deepika Padukone looks refreshing and radiant with her all-fruit diet, with natural beauty. (Image: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone looks radiant as she is seen sipping a fruit juice. (Image: Instagram)
Disha Pataniow knows how to look resplendent even without makeup. (Image: Instagram)
Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Nushrat Bharucha is spending these days with her family. (Image: Instagram)
Nusrat gave us some sneak peek into her natural look by sharing her photos sans makeup. (Image: Instagram)
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is taking the time out to work on her fitness. The actress is sweating out a lot these days, giving us a glimpse of her no make-up look. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt is keeping up with her fitness regime through the lockdown by working out at home. (Image: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle are up to some fun tricks the coronavirus lockdown, including some fun cooking. (Image: Instagram)
Janhvi is spending her days with some fun activities, including playing with colours. (Image: Instagram)
Athiya Shetty looks flawless even without makeup. (Image: Instagram)
Fashionista Sonam Kapoor an absolute stunner and looks really gorgeous even without makeup. (Image: Instagram)
