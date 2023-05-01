CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » A Sneak Peek Into Mouni Roy's Serene Sunday: The Diva Enjoys Time At Buddhist Monastery, Eating Maggi Among Other Things

Mouni Roy is an avid traveller. Currently, she seems to be vacationing at a hill station with friends. From enjoying serene time at a Buddhist monastery to enjoying Maggi and momos, she is having a ball.

Mouni Roy is enjoying a break from work by holidaying at an undisclosed location. Sharing the photos on her social media handle, she captioned the post: Serene Sunday. Scroll ahead to take a look.

1/ 8
Mouni Roy poses for a picture with two young Buddhist monks.

2/ 8
Mouni Roy enjoys the chilled morning at a monastery.

3/ 8
Mouni Roy digs into a bowl of hot noodles.

4/ 8
Mouni Roy sits pretty with two of her friends.

5/ 8
Mouni Roy shares a glimpse of her stay.

6/ 8
Mouni Roy also shares a plate of momos, which must have enjoyed.

7/ 8
A glimpse of the monastery that Mouni Roy visited.

8/ 8
Mouni Roy also shared this gorgeous view of a Shiva temple.

