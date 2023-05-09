CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Adipurush Trailer Out: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut Attend Event, See Pics

Adipurush Trailer Out: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut Attend Event, See Pics

The trailer of Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, released today. The mythological film is being directed by Om Raut. It will release in theatres on June 16, 2023.

The trailer of the much-awaited film Adipurush is finally out. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh play the lead roles in the mythological movie, which will release in theatres on June 16, 2023.

The team of Adipurush seen at the film's trailer launch. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, who will play Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman respectively, at the trailer launch of Adipurush. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon strikes a pose with director of the film, Om Raut. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

The team of Adipurush in a jubilant mood at the trailer launch. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon looks lovely in a white and golden saree at the trailer launch of Adipurush. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny Singh looks dapper in a maroon kurta-pajama set at the Adipurush trailer launch. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Bhushan Kumar, one of the producers of Adipurush, walks in for the trailer launch. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Om Raut smiles for the paparazzi at the trailer launch of Adipurush. (Image: Viral Bhayani)