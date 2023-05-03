CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha Step Out In Smart Casuals At Fashion Event, See Their Sexy Pictures

Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Mini Mathur were among the many celebrities seen at stylist Sanam Ratansi's fashion event yesterday.

Aditi Rao Hydari looks smart in a basic tee and denims.

Aditi Rao Hydari looks smart in a basic tee and denims. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha looks vibrant in a yellow co-ord set.

Sonakshi Sinha looks vibrant in a yellow co-ord set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Huma Qureshi looks chic in a green co-ord set.

Huma Qureshi looks chic in a green co-ord set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Mini Mathur looks stylish in an off-shoulder white dress.

Mini Mathur looks stylish in an off-shoulder white dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Nikita Dutta looks pretty in a strapless pink dress.

Nikita Dutta looks pretty in a strapless pink dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Ishita Arun gives boho chic vibes in a long dress.

Ishita Arun gives boho chic vibes in a long dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Zaheer Iqbal looks smart in a green semi-sheer tee and white pants.

Zaheer Iqbal looks smart in a green semi-sheer tee and white pants. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Namrata Purohit looks gorgeous in a crop top and skinny jeans.

Namrata Purohit looks gorgeous in a crop top and skinny jeans. (Image: Viral Bhayani)