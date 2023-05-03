Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha Step Out In Smart Casuals At Fashion Event, See Their Sexy Pictures

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 12:50 IST
Mumbai, India
Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha and several other celebrities were spotted at stylist Sanam Ratansi’s Style Junkiie Sundowner event.
Aditi Rao Hydari looks smart in a basic tee and denims. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sonakshi Sinha looks vibrant in a yellow co-ord set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Huma Qureshi looks chic in a green co-ord set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Mini Mathur looks stylish in an off-shoulder white dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Nikita Dutta looks pretty in a strapless pink dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Ishita Arun gives boho chic vibes in a long dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Zaheer Iqbal looks smart in a green semi-sheer tee and white pants. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Namrata Purohit looks gorgeous in a crop top and skinny jeans. (Image: Viral Bhayani)