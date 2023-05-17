CHANGE LANGUAGE
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kriti Kharbanda, Shraddha Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Roy Kapur among celebrities seen in Mumbai.

01
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya seen at the airport, leaving for Cannes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya seen at the airport, leaving for Cannes. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Shraddha Kapoor seen outside a salon.

Shraddha Kapoor seen outside a salon. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Mrunal Thakur seen at the airport, leaving for Cannes.

Mrunal Thakur seen at the airport, leaving for Cannes. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Kareena Kapoor Khan seen outside her residence.

Kareena Kapoor Khan seen outside her residence. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Aditya Roy Kapur seen after a dinner outing.

Aditya Roy Kapur seen after a dinner outing. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Kriti Kharbanda seen on her way to a meeting.

Kriti Kharbanda seen on her way to a meeting. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

07
Akshay Kumar seen at the private airport.

Akshay Kumar seen at the private airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

08
Anurag Kashyap seen at the airport, leaving for Cannes.

Anurag Kashyap seen at the airport, leaving for Cannes. (Image: Viral Bhayani)