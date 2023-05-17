Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kriti Kharbanda, Shraddha Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Curated By: Priyanka Das
News18.com
Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 15:04 IST
Mumbai, India
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Roy Kapur among celebrities seen in Mumbai.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya seen at the airport, leaving for Cannes. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Shraddha Kapoor seen outside a salon. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Mrunal Thakur seen at the airport, leaving for Cannes. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kareena Kapoor Khan seen outside her residence. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Aditya Roy Kapur seen after a dinner outing. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kriti Kharbanda seen on her way to a meeting. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Akshay Kumar seen at the private airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Anurag Kashyap seen at the airport, leaving for Cannes. (Image: Viral Bhayani)