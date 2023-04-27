CHANGE LANGUAGE
Akshay Kumar, Uorfi Javed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Huma Qureshi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

1/ 8
Uorfi Javed seen on a dinner outing.

Uorfi Javed seen on a dinner outing. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

2/ 8
Malaika Arora seen at the launch of Filmfare Middle East in Dubai.

Malaika Arora seen at the launch of Filmfare Middle East in Dubai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

3/ 8
Akshay Kumar seen at a store launch.

Akshay Kumar seen at a store launch. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

4/ 8
Ananya Panday snapped out and about.

Ananya Panday snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 8
The team of Ponniyin Selvan 2 seen during the film's promotions.

The team of Ponniyin Selvan 2 seen during the film's promotions. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

6/ 8
Rhea Chakraborty seen outside a salon.

Rhea Chakraborty seen outside a salon. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 8
Karishma Tanna seen outside her gym.

Karishma Tanna seen outside her gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

8/ 8
Huma Qureshi seen outside a salon.

Huma Qureshi seen outside a salon. (Image: Viral Bhayani)