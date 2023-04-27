Akshay Kumar, Uorfi Javed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Huma Qureshi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 16:32 IST
Mumbai, India
Akshay Kumar, Uorfi Javed, Rhea Chakraborty, Ananya Panday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala among celebrities spotted in Mumbai.
Uorfi Javed seen on a dinner outing. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Malaika Arora seen at the launch of Filmfare Middle East in Dubai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Akshay Kumar seen at a store launch. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Ananya Panday snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
The team of Ponniyin Selvan 2 seen during the film's promotions. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rhea Chakraborty seen outside a salon. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Karishma Tanna seen outside her gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Huma Qureshi seen outside a salon. (Image: Viral Bhayani)