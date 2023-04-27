CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Alaya F Hosts Screening For Her Film U-Turn: Pooja Bedi, Elli AvrRam, Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash Attend

Alaya F is ready for her next big release, U-Turn. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film will be available for streaming on Zee5. The film's screening saw Alaya F, Pooja Bedi, Sumeet Vyas, Elli AvrRam, Nakuul Mehta among others.

Alaya F hosted a special screening for family and friends for her upcoming film U-Turn. Here’s a look at the celebrities who were part of the screening.

1/ 8
Alaya F poses with her mother Pooja Bedi at the screening of U-Turn.

2/ 8
Elli AvrRam seen at the screening of U-Turn.

3/ 8
Ekta Kapoor and Neelam Kothari seen at the screening of U-Turn.

4/ 8
Tejasswi Prakash seen at the screening of U-Turn.

5/ 8
Sumeet Vyas seen at the screening of U-Turn.

6/ 8
Nakuul Mehta and his wife seen at the screening of U-Turn.

7/ 8
Urvashi Dholakia seen at the screening of U-Turn.

8/ 8
Ankita Lokhande and her husband seen at the screening of U-Turn.

