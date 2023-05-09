CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Bipasha BasuAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena Naga Chaitanya
Home » Photos » Movies » Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora Among Guests At Karan Johar's House Party, See Pics

Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora Among Guests At Karan Johar's House Party, See Pics

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor were among the guests at Karan Johar's house party last night.

Karan Johar hosted an intimate bash at his house last night. Seen at the party were celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Malaika Arora.

1/ 8
Alia Bhatt seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party.

Alia Bhatt seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

2/ 8
Ranbir Kapoor seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party.

Ranbir Kapoor seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

3/ 8
Ananya Panday seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party.

Ananya Panday seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

4/ 8
Aditya Roy Kapur seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party.

Aditya Roy Kapur seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 8
Malaika Arora seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party.

Malaika Arora seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

6/ 8
Arjun Kapoor seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party.

Arjun Kapoor seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 8
Ayan Mukerji seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party.

Ayan Mukerji seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

8/ 8
Rohit Dhawan seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party.

Rohit Dhawan seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)