Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora Among Guests At Karan Johar's House Party, See Pics

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 11:24 IST
Mumbai, India
Karan Johar hosted an intimate bash at his house last night. Seen at the party were celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Malaika Arora.
Alia Bhatt seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Ranbir Kapoor seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Ananya Panday seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Aditya Roy Kapur seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Malaika Arora seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Arjun Kapoor seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Ayan Mukerji seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rohit Dhawan seen arriving at Karan Johar's for a house party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)