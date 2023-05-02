Alia Bhatt At Met Gala 2023: The Actress Looks Dreamy In White Gown Embellished With Pearls, See Her Stunning Pics

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:46 IST
New York City
Alia Bhatt made her dream debut at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. As an ode to Karl Lagerfeld, the actress took inspiration from the iconic Chanel brides.
Alia Bhatt looks picture perfect in a vintage-inspired white gown. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt's gown is a modern take on Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt looks striking as she poses on the iconic steps of the MET museum. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt wears a pair of pearl earrings. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt accessorises with a line of diamond rings. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt poses with Prabal Gurung, who designed the gown. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt bein escorted from the hotel to the venue. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt's hair accessory is a pearl-embellished bow. (Image: Instagram)