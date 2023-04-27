CHANGE LANGUAGE
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur Among Celebrities Seen At Mumbai Airport, Check Out The Pictures

Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor, Juhi Chawla among celebrities seen at the Mumbai airport.

Salman Khan seen surrounded by his bodyguards at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone looks comfy in a short dress at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt looks smart in a denim ensemble at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Aditya Roy Kapur looks dashing in casuals. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Juhi Chawla looks pretty in a white dress at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Shanaya Kapoor looks gorgeous in a black crop top and trackpants. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Shibani Dandekar looks cool in baggy clothes at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Chris Gayle looks suave in a yellow sweatshirt at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)