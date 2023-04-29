Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh Give Glam Goals In Stylish Black Dresses, See Pics

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 10:07 IST
Mumbai, India
Black dresses have a charm like no other. And that is why, they never go out of fashion. From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora, here’s a look at our glamour queens in stunning black dresses.
Alia Bhatt exuded elegance in a mermaid-style black gown. (Image: Instagram)
Rakul Preet Singh looked sexy in a black high-slit dress. (Image: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor looked sensuous in a bold black dress with plunging neckline. (Image: Instagram)
Bhumi Pednekar looked chic in a structured black dress with a sheer panel. (Image: Instagram)
Malaika Arora looked glamorous in a black dress with shiny silver embellishment. (Image: Instagram)
Vaani Kapoor looked fabulous in a figure-hugging black midi dress. (Image: Instagram)
Hansika Motwani looks stunning in an off-shoulder black dress. (Image: Instagram)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stellar in a black crop top and skirt set. (Image: Instagram)