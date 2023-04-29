Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh Give Glam Goals In Stylish Black Dresses, See Pics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and other actresses look drop-dead gorgeous in stylish black dresses.

Black dresses have a charm like no other. And that is why, they never go out of fashion. From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora, here’s a look at our glamour queens in stunning black dresses.

Alia Bhatt exuded elegance in a mermaid-style black gown.

Alia Bhatt exuded elegance in a mermaid-style black gown. (Image: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh looked sexy in a black high-slit dress.

Rakul Preet Singh looked sexy in a black high-slit dress. (Image: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor looked sensuous in a bold black dress with plunging neckline.

Janhvi Kapoor looked sensuous in a bold black dress with plunging neckline. (Image: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar looked chic in a structured black dress with a sheer panel.

Bhumi Pednekar looked chic in a structured black dress with a sheer panel. (Image: Instagram)

Malaika Arora looked glamorous in a black dress with shiny silver embellishment.

Malaika Arora looked glamorous in a black dress with shiny silver embellishment. (Image: Instagram)

Vaani Kapoor looked fabulous in a figure-hugging black midi dress.

Vaani Kapoor looked fabulous in a figure-hugging black midi dress. (Image: Instagram)

Hansika Motwani looks stunning in an off-shoulder black dress.

Hansika Motwani looks stunning in an off-shoulder black dress. (Image: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stellar in a black crop top and skirt set.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stellar in a black crop top and skirt set. (Image: Instagram)