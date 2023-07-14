CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
Home » Photos » Movies » Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Ali Khan Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Ali Khan Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon were some of the best dressed celebrities this week.

This week’s best dressed celebrities included names like Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Janhvi Kapoor.

01
Alia Bhatt looked elegant in the simple black saree.

Alia Bhatt looked elegant in the simple black saree. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Kajol looked uber chic in the red pantsuit.

Kajol looked uber chic in the red pantsuit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Kriti Sanon looked sexy in the white crop top with wide-legged denims.

Kriti Sanon looked sexy in the white crop top with wide-legged denims. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Janhvi Kapoor looked hot in the grey athleisure set.

Janhvi Kapoor looked hot in the grey athleisure set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Sara Ali Khan looked pretty in the floral kurta set.

Sara Ali Khan looked pretty in the floral kurta set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Vaani Kapoor slayed in the blue tee and denims.

Vaani Kapoor slayed in the blue tee and denims. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

07
Tamannaah Bhatia looked graceful in the white cotton kurta pajama.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked graceful in the white cotton kurta pajama. (Image: Viral Bhayani)