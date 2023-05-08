CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Bipasha BasuAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena Naga Chaitanya
Home » Photos » Movies » Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Uorfi Javed Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Uorfi Javed Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Uorfi Javed, Aditi Rao Hydari among celebrities spotted in and around Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Uorfi Javed among celebrities seen out and about.

1/ 8
Alia Bhatt seen at a sports event.

Alia Bhatt seen at a sports event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

2/ 8
Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted outside her father's house.

Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted outside her father's house. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

3/ 8
Kiara Advani seen outside a dubbing studio.

Kiara Advani seen outside a dubbing studio. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

4/ 8
Janhvi Kapoor seen outside a salon.

Janhvi Kapoor seen outside a salon. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 8
Uorfi Javed seen at a fashion event.

Uorfi Javed seen at a fashion event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

6/ 8
Malaika Arora seen on her way to the yoga studio.

Malaika Arora seen on her way to the yoga studio. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 8
Siddhant Chaturvedi seen after a dubbing session.

Siddhant Chaturvedi seen after a dubbing session. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

8/ 8
Aditi Rao Hydari snapped out and about.

Aditi Rao Hydari snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)