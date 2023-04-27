Alia Bhatt Makes Jaws Drop With Stylish Photoshoot For Leading Fashion Magazine, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 11:23 IST
Mumbai, India
Alia Bhatt looks mesmerizing as cover star for Vogue India magazine. Dressed in gorgeous Christian Dior outfits, she has been styled by Megha Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt makes for a gorgeous sight in an orange floral shirt and blue floral skirt. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt looks whimsical in a pink shirt and lilac ruffled skirt. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in an oversized blue dress. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt looks chic in an off-white shirt with a layered embellished dress and denims underneath. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt looks pretty in the pink ensemble. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in a white jacket. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt stuns as cover girl for Vogue India. She has been photographed by Vivek Vadoliya. (Image: Instagram)