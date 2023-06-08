CHANGE LANGUAGE
Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu, Gulshan Devaiah, Mouni Roy Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu, Gulshan Devaiah, Mouni Roy Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu, Mahesh Bhatt, Gulshan Devaiah, Mouni Roy, Vikram Bhatt, Sonu Nigam among celebrities seen in and around Mumbai.

Paparazzi sightings in Mumbai included celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu, Mahesh Bhatt, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Alia Bhatt seen after attending a meeting.

Alia Bhatt seen after attending a meeting. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika Arora snapped out and about.

Malaika Arora snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Bipasha Basu seen on her way to the gym.

Bipasha Basu seen on her way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Raveena Tandon seen at a film festival.

Raveena Tandon seen at a film festival. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Gulshan Devaiah seen at the airport.

Gulshan Devaiah seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Mouni Roy poses for the paparazzi.

Mouni Roy poses for the paparazzi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt seen at a film screening.

Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt seen at a film screening. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sonu Nigam seen at the airport.

Sonu Nigam seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)