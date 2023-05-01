CHANGE LANGUAGE
Alia Bhatt Preps For Met Gala Debut With Pet Cat Edward, Check Out The Star's Adorable Moments With Her Furry Friend

Alia Bhatt, who is set to make her Met Gala debut this year, is preparing with her pet Edward. The actress shares an adorable relationship with fur friend.

Alia Bhatt is preparing for her Met Gala debut with none other than her cute little furry friend, Edward. Here’s a look at some of her cutest moments with her pet.

1/ 8
Alia Bhatt plants a kiss on her pet cat.

Alia Bhatt plants a kiss on her pet cat. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Alia Bhatt looks lovingly at her furry cat.

Alia Bhatt looks lovingly at her furry cat. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 8
Alia Bhatt holds her cat like a mother.

Alia Bhatt holds her cat like a mother. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 8
Alia Bhatt poses with her cat on her wedding day.

Alia Bhatt poses with her cat on her wedding day. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 8
Alia Bhatt kisses her furball.

Alia Bhatt kisses her furball. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 8
Alia Bhatt and her pet cat lie down in twinning posture.

Alia Bhatt and her pet cat lie down in twinning posture. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 8
Alia Bhatt and her cat enjoy some time together out in the sun.

Alia Bhatt and her cat enjoy some time together out in the sun. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 8
Alia Bhatt and her pet cat seen cuddling cutely.

Alia Bhatt and her pet cat seen cuddling cutely. (Image: Instagram)