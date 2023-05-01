Alia Bhatt Preps For Met Gala Debut With Pet Cat Edward, Check Out The Star's Adorable Moments With Her Furry Friend

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 10:24 IST
Mumbai, India
Alia Bhatt is preparing for her Met Gala debut with none other than her cute little furry friend, Edward. Here’s a look at some of her cutest moments with her pet.
Alia Bhatt plants a kiss on her pet cat. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt looks lovingly at her furry cat. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt holds her cat like a mother. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt poses with her cat on her wedding day. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt kisses her furball. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and her pet cat lie down in twinning posture. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and her cat enjoy some time together out in the sun. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and her pet cat seen cuddling cutely. (Image: Instagram)