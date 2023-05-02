CHANGE LANGUAGE
Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla, Isha Ambani: See All The Indian Stars Who Attended The Met Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla and Isha Ambani were the Indian celebrities who attended the Met Gala 2023. Take a look at all their designer outfits.

The Met Gala 2023 saw several Indian celebrities make a mark. From Alia Bhatt’s debut in a white gown to Natasha Poonawalla’s edgy metallic look, here’s a compilation of them all.

1/ 8
Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut this year in a Prabal Gurung gown.

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut this year in a Prabal Gurung gown. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Alia Bhatt's gown is a modern take on Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.

Alia Bhatt's gown is a modern take on Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 8
Priyanka Chopra turns heads in a racy black gown by Valentino.

Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a racy black gown by Valentino. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 8
Priyanka Chopra accessorises her look with a stunning neckpiece from Bulgari.

Priyanka Chopra accessorises her look with a stunning neckpiece from Bulgari. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 8
Natasha Poonawalla looked uber edgy in a metallic dress by Schiaparelli.

Natasha Poonawalla looked uber edgy in a metallic dress by Schiaparelli. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 8
Natasha Poonawalla went for minimalistic hair accessories.

Natasha Poonawalla went for minimalistic hair accessories. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 8
Isha Ambani looked glamorous in a black saree-gown by Prabal Gurung.

Isha Ambani looked glamorous in a black saree-gown by Prabal Gurung. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 8
Isha Ambani paired the outfit with a quirky purse in shape of a girl's face.

Isha Ambani paired the outfit with a quirky purse in shape of a girl's face. (Image: Instagram)