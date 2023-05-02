Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla, Isha Ambani: See All The Indian Stars Who Attended The Met Gala 2023

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 10:47 IST
New York City
The Met Gala 2023 saw several Indian celebrities make a mark. From Alia Bhatt’s debut in a white gown to Natasha Poonawalla’s edgy metallic look, here’s a compilation of them all.
Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut this year in a Prabal Gurung gown. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt's gown is a modern take on Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a racy black gown by Valentino. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra accessorises her look with a stunning neckpiece from Bulgari. (Image: Instagram)
Natasha Poonawalla looked uber edgy in a metallic dress by Schiaparelli. (Image: Instagram)
Natasha Poonawalla went for minimalistic hair accessories. (Image: Instagram)
Isha Ambani looked glamorous in a black saree-gown by Prabal Gurung. (Image: Instagram)
Isha Ambani paired the outfit with a quirky purse in shape of a girl's face. (Image: Instagram)