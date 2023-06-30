CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Tamannaah Bhatia Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tara Sutaria were among the many celebrities seen in and around Mumbai.

01
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seen at the airport.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Vidya Balan seen during promotions of her new film Neeyat.

Vidya Balan seen during promotions of her new film Neeyat. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Kartik Aaryan seen visiting the Siddivinayak temple.

Kartik Aaryan seen visiting the Siddivinayak temple. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Tamannaah Bhatia seen at the airport.

Tamannaah Bhatia seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Tara Sutaria seen outside a cafe.

Tara Sutaria seen outside a cafe. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Sunny Leone seen at the airport.

Sunny Leone seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

07
Shilpa Shetty Kundra seen on the sets of a reality TV show.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra seen on the sets of a reality TV show. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

08
Mrunal Thakur seen at the airport.

Mrunal Thakur seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)